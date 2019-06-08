PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Authorities in Phoenix are asking for help from the public in identifying two men wanted in connection to a stabbing that happened at a convenience store last February.
Silent Witness spokesman, Sgt. Jamie Rothschild, says on Sunday, Feb. 17 around 2:54 a.m., two bearded men walked into the 7-Eleven store located at 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Once in the store, Rothschild says they confronted a customer who was already inside the store.
A fight broke out between them and the man in the store was stabbed. The two bearded men then left the scene in a white Ford Truck. The were last seen driving away northbound on 27th Avenue.
The man who was stabbed survived his injuries, says Rothschild.
Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
Anyone with information can contact Silent Witness anonymously at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, 480-TESTIGO.
(2) comments
Ya all do the estimate you can with what you got and what it is . Just anouther repeat crime government is inadequate to address and stop [scared]
U can find them anywhere north of thunderbird. White boys ainÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t in the hood like that. They just stopped by to get a monster on their way home
