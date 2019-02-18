PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for help identifying a man they say robbed a Phoenix Circle K at gunpoint earlier this month.
Silent Witness spokesman, Sgt. Jamie Rothschild, said around 8 p.m. on Feb. 8, a man walked into the Circle K near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road and asked for a pack of cigarettes.
Rothschild said the man then pulled out a gun and demanded cash.
He then walked behind the counter and tried to open the register, said Rothschild. The man took cigarettes before walking away.
Police say the man is Hispanic, between 30 and 35 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.
At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a L.A. Rams hat, a black and gray sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. He had black hair and a beard.
Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or leave a tip at silentwitness.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.