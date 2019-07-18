PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are asking for help identifying a man who held up another man at an ATM machine earlier this month.
Phoenix police Sgt. James Rothschild said the robbery happened on July 4 at an ATM near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
Rothschild said a 19-year-old man was using the ATM machine when the suspect pulled up behind the him.
Rothschild said the suspect approached the 19-year-old man from behind and displayed a black handgun while demanding cash from the him.
After getting some cash, the suspect fled the area in a charcoal colored Dodge Ram 1500 four-door truck with aftermarket rims.
Rothschild said the suspect is a Hispanic man, about 22 to 28 years old, 5'9" and 150 lbs. He was wearing gray sweatpants and a red shirt.
Anyone with information about the suspect or even his vehicle is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS , 480-TESTIGO for Spanish, or online at silentwitness.org.
