CHINO VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Authorities in Chino Valley are looking into the disappearance of three Chino Valley residents under what investigators are saying are suspicious circumstances.
Chino Valley police say 45-year-old David Batten, his step-daughter, 28-year-old Elissa Landry, and her boyfriend 24-year-old Mitchell Mincks were reported missing Tuesday, April 21. The three were last heard from two days prior, on Sunday, April 19. When officers checked Batten's Chino Valley home they say they found "evidence of foul play."
Investigators believe the three may be traveling to Iowa in a blue 2013 Subaru Forester bearing Arizona Women Veteran plate WV1236.
Investigators say Batten, who goes by the name Nick, is 6’ tall, weighs approximately 255 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Landry, who goes by the name Ellie, is 5'10” tall, weighs approximately 155 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Mincks is 6'01” tall, weighs approximately 206 lbs., and has brown hair and green eyes. He goes by the name Mitch.
If you see any of the involved subjects, authorities say do not approach them and call 911. If you wish to remain anonymous you can report to Yavapai Silent Witness by calling 1-800-932-3232.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.