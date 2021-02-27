TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5) – Two more 17-year-olds are facing charges in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting on the UArizona campus in Tucson last weekend. Investigators say they developed probable cause to arrested Roberto Joaquin Camargo and Ruben Young, but they did not provide any details. Both have been booked into the Pima County Jail, the adult facility, on suspicion of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
Camargo and Young join Alonzo Orosco, also 17, in jail. Police believe they shot and killed Forrest Beckett Keys, 20, at a parking garage near McKale Center late the night of Saturday, Feb. 20.
Detectives say Keys was walking home when a red or maroon Cadillac sedan drove up. Police believe Keys got into an argument with someone in that car. That's when shots were fired. The car left the scene.
When police announced that they had arrested Orosco on Friday, they said the investigation was ongoing and that there might be more suspects.
Investigators have not said which of the three 17-year-olds allegedly pulled the trigger.