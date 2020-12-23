PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a suspect who they say killed a man and injured a woman while shooting into a store in west Phoenix earlier this month.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, detectives developed probable cause to arrest 22-year-old Deon Finnley in connection to the shooting. It happened back on Dec. 13 when gunshots rang out at shopping plaza near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. When officers responded to the shooting, they found a woman in her 50s who had been shot. She told police that a man shot into the store she was in as she was leaving. Her injuries were not life-threatening.
Once police got inside the store, they found another victim, 38-year-old Jorge Hernandez Trigueros, who had also been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Finnley was arrested on Dec. 22 in Goodyear and was booked into Maricopa County jail on multiple counts including first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.