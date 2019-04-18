PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Stanley Zawatski pointed out the spot where a burglar was hiding out in the back room of his Cheese N Stuff Sandwich shop.
Phoenix police were called out to the business off of Central Avenue and Camelback Road early Wednesday morning after hearing about a break-in.
A K-9 officer was sent in to get the suspect out.
"Smash and grab," Zawatski said. "I guess when he hit me, I think the guy just wanted an early snack, so he came in and was hiding out in the back room there. He was drinking a Coke, had a bag of chips and one of these Reese's Pieces."
[WATCH: Suspect in string of small business burglaries steals snacks from deli]
It turns out, the guy police arrested may be responsible for a string of burglaries in the area.
At least a dozen small businesses in and around Phoenix's Melrose District have been burglarized recently. In each instance, the thief smashed his way in looking for cash and then took off in a matter of minutes.
A number of the crimes were caught on surveillance video.
Every time, the suspect stole money from a register or drawer, getting away before cops arrived.
But not this time.
"Prior to this, the burglaries had occurred at various times," Sgt. James Rothschild of the Phoenix Police Department said. "But this incident, we got info that there was someone inside the building. The officers were able to contain the individual and an arrest was made. Now we are trying to work with the community to find out what other crimes he may be responsible for."
Zawatski can't quite understand why his place was targeted because the suspect ended up with more snacks than money.
Maybe he was just hungry.
"Just relaxing and hanging out; it's just weird," said Zawatski. "But they caught the guy, so that's the main thing."
Police have not yet released the name of the suspect.
The case is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.