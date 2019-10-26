Police arrest suspect in stabbing of 2 men in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested for the stabbing of two people outside of a Phoenix convenience store on Saturday night.
Police have identified the suspect as 43-year-old Artur Mavashev.
After getting into an altercation with a 26-year-old man, according to police, Mavashev ended up stabbing that man. The man is now suffering from life-threatening injuries, the Phoenix Police Department confirmed.
Police said there was another man who tried to break up the altercation but got stabbed in the foot by Mavashev instead. That man's injuries are not life-threatening.
These two men who were stabbed were taken to the hospital.
The incident happened outside a 7-Eleven at 19th and Glendale avenues.
After police were aware that Mavashev ran away from the scene along 19th Avenue, the Phoenix Police air unit launched to find him.
Once he was located, Mavashev was arrested and booked in Maricopa County Jail for aggravated assault charges.
No other information has been released at this time.
