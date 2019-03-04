PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix Police Department on Monday announced the arrest of a suspect in a spate of “explosions” reported in northwest Phoenix between October and December 2018.
Sgt. Armando Carbajal identified that person as 44-year-old Houston Willis. Investigators first identified his as a person of interest in early January but said he initially denied any involvement in the incidents.
The investigation goes back to October 2018, when several unexplained explosions were reported over the course of several weeks.
According to police, callers described the incidents with such term as “loud explosions,” “louder than a gunshot, “I saw a flash,” “boom,” and “a loud bang.”
Police determined that most of the explosions were happening in a 35-square-mile area bordered by Happy Valley and Thunderbird roads and the north and south, and Interstate 17 and 67th Avenue on the east and west.
Police did not find evidence at many of the scenes. What investigators did get, however, was the description of a vehicle seen at several locations by a number of witnesses – a mid-2000 white GMC or Chevy pickup.
Carbajal said a tip led police to identify the owner.
According to Carbajal, officers from the Cactus Park Precinct were on patrol in the area of 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive on Jan. 6 when they “saw a bright flash, as well as heard a loud bang.”
Officers saw a truck matching the description provided by witnesses. The officers stop that truck and spoke with Willis, but he denied any involvement in what the officers had seen or previously reported incidents.
While Willis was released that day, he remained a person of interest, Carbajal explained.
Thanks in part to tips and witness interviews, detectives eventually developed probable cause to arrest Willis. That happened Monday in a neighborhood southwest of 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Carbajal said Willis lives nearby.
Carbajal said it was “community information” that led to a “successful conclusion” of this case.
Willis, who declined to talk to police without an attorney, is facing nearly 20 charges.
Sgt. Crista McCarthy said Willis has not given investigators anything in terms of a motive. She said items recovered from Willis' home and vehicle were "comprised of an explosive and pyrotechnic nature."
She said such materials can be found in "some commercial fireworks but not the small ... generally available to citizens in the stores ...."
"They could definitely hurt someone," McCarthy said. "If they were picked up or detonated in [a crowd] or around people, they would definitely injure anyone."
While no injuries were reported in any of the explosions there was some amount of property damage.
Investigators believe Willis threw the explosives from his vehicle or other set points. They went off immediately, leading investigators to believe that they were not timed devices.
Detectives have not said how much experience -- if any-- Willis had with explosives.
A records check shows Willis has an extensive criminal history and served time in prison in the '90s.
Both McCarthy and Carbajal stressed that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges of Willis are possible.
(3) comments
Outstanding!! Great police work!! Thanks!!
When you think nothing is happening ... there working on it!! [ninja]
Ok - now get the person who is setting off the explosives or whatever it is a bit further south around I-17 and Northern. They are still out there. Just this past Saturday evening about 9 p.m. there were a series of 12 explosions.
really? this grown man couldn't find anything better to do? 6th grade maybe...
