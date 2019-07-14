PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Two people were killed Saturday night in Phoenix by the same hit-and-run driver,and police have arrested a suspect.
The two accidents happened just after 10:30 p.m.
L. C. Jones III, 29, was arrested on Monday for his involvement in the two deadly collisions, the Phoenix Police Department reported.
The first happened near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
Phoenix police say Jones, the alleged driver of a Lincoln Town Car, struck 17-year old Nester Lopez, who was crossing 43rd Avenue.
Lopez was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Maribel Dominguez is Nester's grieving mother. She says her son went to the store to grab some snacks and that was the last time she saw him.
“I'm devastated, all he did was go for ice cream and chips," she said.
Sunday, family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor Lopez' memory. As his mom sobbed, she says she’s distraught and wants justice for her son.
"Nestor’s death cannot be in vain," she said. "It was not an accident when you hit someone, you don't stop and then you kill another one. And a coward because he can't turn himself in. You killed a 17-year old boy, he had a whole life ahead of him, his birthday is next month, his 18th birthday.
"A mother should not have to bury their child because someone is so senseless.”
Police say the Lincoln had been traveling southbound on 43rd Avenue in the center turn lane at a high rate of speed.
But instead of stopping after the crash, the Lincoln the took off, going southbound.
Police say the Jones, the suspected driver, then ran a red light near Osborn Road, where he collided with a 2007 Scion Coupe.
The driver of the Coupe was 28-year-old Edgar Ferral-Lopez, and he had been entering the intersection on a green light.
Ferral-Lopez was transported to a local hospital where he was also pronounced dead.
A 2018 Chevy Silverado, driven by a 24-year-old man, was stopped at the intersection when his vehicle was struck by the redirected vehicles. That driver and his 30-year old male passenger were not injured.
Police say Jones then got out of the car and took off on foot, leaving his car at the scene.
Jones was booked into 4th Avenue Jail with charges including 2nd degree murder, manslaughter, hit and run and endangerment.
(18) comments
I'm confused. Will this count as a hate crime? Can somebody who is woke explain it to me?
My guess is this loser had no valid license or insurance. Just Wow.
QEPD
Nobody has a suspect description....???
bet you wish you didn't invade our country. Nice job illegal aliens.
How many, from where? Just random accusations? Why don't you go help?
If they have the car they know who owns it, arrest the regustereciwner for first degree and second degree murder, then convict and give the death penalty to that pereon and that should be carried out by behing placed in the roadwsy and repeadly ran ovef untill dead, most likely the driver was drunk, to much knowledege is out there EVERYONE j NJ ows if you drive drunk you might kill someone, thus first degree murder, if this oerdon has any assets thet should be divided between the two surving familys, i hope your lived ones reet in peace
what sucks though is unless someone, or DNA can identify him as the driver its a tough case. All he has to do is say his car was stolen or he loaned it to someone. Either way I hope they catch the bast*ard
Are the victims related? Both named Lopez...
Two for the price of one, na. If bible squares he will ansere for both . [censored]
Comments disabled
Hwy, they got rid of potty mouth Robs.
I believe that Robs and robertscomputer are the same person.
I believe nobody cares. His/her/its comments are mostly indecipherable gibberish.
Pedestrians are at risk here in phoenix. It’s a shame
WOW...... nice work W Phx. Nice work indeed.
Anagram for ammeters? It's killing me...
But you left out trsalemme...oh, and you have no idea how stupid I am!
