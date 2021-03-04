Juanito Falcon, Marcus Williams

Juanito Falcon (left, victim), Marcus Williams (right, suspect)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in a random attack that left a Phoenix grandfather dead last month.

According to Sgt. Ann Justus with Phoenix police, the victim, 74-year-old Juanito Falcon, was walking near 17th Avenue and Bethany Home Road at 11 a.m. on Feb. 16 when he was attacked by a man for no apparent reason. 

Falcon suffered injuries to his head and was rushed to the hospital but died two days later. 

Justus said during the investigation, detectives were able to develop probable cause to arrest 40-year-old Marcus Williams in connection to the case. Williams was located on March 3 and was taken into custody for one count of murder. 

Detectives say they still have not been able to uncover a motive for the attack.

According to his obituary, Falcon leaves behind a wife, a daughter and four grandsons. He was born in Manila, Philippines and immigrated to the United States in 2004 and has lived in Arizona since.

 

