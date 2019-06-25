Police arrest suspect in Glendale Bank of America robbery

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police say they have arrested a suspect in a bank robbery earlier this week.
Lazim Al-Fatlawi, 26, has been taken into custody. Police say a tip led to his arrest.
The bank robbery happened on Tuesday just before 3 p.m. at a Bank of America in the area of Thunderbird Road and 59th Avenue.
Phoenix FBI spokeswoman Jill McCabe says the suspect demanded money from the teller. After getting the money, he left the bank and took off east on Thunderbird Road.
After asking for assistance from the public regarding the robbery, the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force received a tip, which led to the identification of a suspect.
The FBI shared the information with the Glendale Police Department.
While the Glendale Police Department was attempting to locate that suspect, he allegedly attempted to rob a second bank, a Wells Fargo branch near 67th Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale. Police say he did not receive any
money during that alleged attempted crime.
Al-Fatlawi was later found and arrested without incident.
(4) comments
Hispanic, so typical
His name is Asian ya dunce..
WEST SiiiiiiiiiiiiiiDE!!!
he was wearing a black with "Arizona" on the front, How big was the black???
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.