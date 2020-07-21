PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have arrested a suspect after a woman was found dead inside an apartment Monday night.
Detectives arrested 46-year-old Kenneth Benson on Tuesday. He faces one count of second-degree murder.
According to Sgt. Ann Justus, officers responded to the apartment near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road at about 9 p.m. on Monday for a call about an injured person. Police found 50-year-old Lori Bourque dead inside the home.
Justus said firefighters identified a hazardous material at the apartment but quickly "stabilized" it. It is not clear what the hazardous material was.
Justus said police are investigating Bourque's death as a homicide. At the time, police had only said the suspect was an "unidentified male." But detectives say they developed probable cause to arrest Benson.
Benson has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail.