CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man connected to a shooting in Chandler on Sunday.

The incident started just before 4 a.m. in the area of Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard when police received multiple calls of gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered 26-year-old Victor Navarro who was shot multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police learned Navarro was sitting inside his home when he heard a fight outside. When he went to check on the noise outside he was shot by random gunfire.

According to police, there was a fight between a large number of people who rented a party bus. Two groups of people got into a fight off the bus and that is when shots were fired.

Throughout the investigation, officers learned 19-year-old Cameron Booker was the suspect. Booker is a Chicago resident and was visiting the Phoenix area for the weekend. He was later arrested in Scottsdale and booked on one count of aggravated assault.