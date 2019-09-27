PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A second woman has been arrested in connection to a 2018 armed robbery and murder at a Phoenix home.
Police say in May 2018, two women broke into a home near 24th Street and Broadway Road.
During the armed robbery, police say one of the female suspects shot a man who was visiting the home at the time.
Police say 41-year-old George Talton died at the scene.
The next day, police arrested one of the suspects, 24-year-old Keyanda Blakes, in Avondale. She was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed robbery.
Detectives continued to work on this case and now, more than a year and four months later, have made a second arrest.
On Thursday, Sept. 26, Kenasia Hendricks was taken into custody.
Following an interview with detectives, Hendricks was booked into the Maricopa County Jail and charged with the robbery and murder of Talton.
Police said that there was a known relationship between the suspects and victims in the armed robbery.