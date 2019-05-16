GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities say they have arrested a robbery suspect who is accused of shooting a Pizza Hut employee in Gilbert in early May.
Officers responded to the shooting at a strip mall near Baseline and Power roads on Tuesday, May 7.
Police say the employee was forced to his knees and then the suspect accidentally shot him when he hit the employee with his handgun.
The victim was taken to a hospital with a serious, but non-life-threatening injury.
According to authorities, 31-year-old Lawrence Gomes was arrested on May 9 in relation to the robbery and shooting.
Court paperwork shows him and 24-year-old Conner Farrar were suspects in a Valley-wide crime spree involving robberies at gas stations, fast food restaurants and more.
Court paperwork lists the two men as suspects in at least 6 robberies.
They have officially been charged in five of those robberies.
• April 29: Peoria Superstar Carwash - Deer Valley Road and Lake Pleasant Parkway.
• May 3: Surprise Chevron gas station - Bell and El Mirage roads.
• May 4: Glendale Subway - Thunderbird Road and 59th Avenue.
• May 6: Phoenix Circle K - I-17 and Union Hills Drive.
• May 7: Gilbert Pizza Hut - Baseline and Power roads.
Court paperwork says in each of the robberies listed above either Farrar, Gomes or both admitted their involvement in the crimes, including Gomes admittance in the shooting and robbery of the Gilbert Pizza Hut.
They may also be connected to a robbery at a Peoria Papa John's Pizza but no surveillance video was available at the scene.
Farrar and Gomes are facing numerous robbery and weapon charges.
The FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force is working with police departments from Phoenix, Peoria, Glendale, Surprise and Gilbert on this case. The investigation remains ongoing.
