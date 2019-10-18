TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Two men have been arrested in two different shootings on Oct. 2, one of which happened outside Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe and another which took place at a nearby apartment complex.
Police say 19-year-old Zareek Batchelor of Maricopa and 20-year-old Quinshawn Hopkins of Chandler face multiple charges in the shootings.
The first shooting happened in the parking lot of the El Pollo Loco outside the mall, which is located near Baseline Road and Priest Drive.
Police believe the victim and suspects met through Snapchat, and had come to the location as part of a drug deal.
According to witnesses, a white Chevy Impala with tinted windows pulled up to the victim's car. Witnesses say a black man got out of the passenger side of the Impala and fired a pistol, striking the 24-year-old victim in the chest.
The suspects took off.
The victim later died at the hospital.
The second shooting happened later that night at the Sanctuary on Broadway Apartments, east of Priest Drive on Broadway Road.
Police said when officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man shot inside a car. A 19-year-old man who had also been shot was found outside the car.
Both victims were taken to the hospital. Police said the 18-year-old man died. The 19-year-old victim survived but was critically wounded.
Police believe that shooting was also drug-related.
During the course of the investigation into the shootings, detectives were reportedly able to link the car, phone records and Snapchat messages to Batchelor and Hopkins.
Police say both men took off to California right after the shootings, but they later returned to Arizona.
They were arrested Oct. 17.
Batchelor and Hopkins were both booked into the Tempe City Jail.
They're due in court on Oct. 24.