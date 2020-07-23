PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Phoenix police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting in the west Valley early Thursday morning.
A man and woman woman flagged down officers in the area of 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road shortly after 3 a.m., saying a man had been shot.
Police say the two were driving with another man, 31-year-old Kyle Petty. Police say Petty got upset with them for refusing to give him money and started arguing with them. Petty allegedly pointed the gun at the woman and shot the man who was in the passenger seat.
Petty then ran from the scene. The victim, who has not been identified, did not survive his injuries.
Police arrested Petty several hours later in the area of Buckeye Road and 91st Avenue.
Petty was booked into jail for murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.