PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police say they have arrested the man they believe shot and killed an 18-year-old at a park near Paradise Valley High School nearly a week ago. Sgt. Vincent Cole said 21-year-old Mykal Drew is facing charges for the death of Vincente Ladua.
It happened Friday night just north of 40th Street and Bell Road. Police said at the time that witnesses told officers a man shot Ladua “several times” and then ran away. Investigators believe Drew is that man.
Cole did not release any information about the shooting and what led up to it, nor did he explain how detectives connected Drew to the incident. He also did not say how Drew and Ladua might have known each other. Arizona’s Family has requested public court documents that should include details from investigators.
Editor's note: This article has been updated to clarify that Mykal Drew is the suspect in this case.