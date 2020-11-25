CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Chandler Police Department said on Wednesday officers have made an arrest in connection to the death of Amy "Ruby" Leagans.

Investigators said Timothy Sullivan was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon. They didn't elaborate on how they caught him or how they believe he's responsible for the death of Leagans.

+3 Police looking for suspect responsible for death of Chandler woman Police are searching for the suspect responsible for the death of a Chandler woman.

Police said family members reported Leagans missing on Oct. 27 because they hadn't heard from her since Oct. 21. Investigators said her disappearance was suspicious and then her body was found near a river bottom in the area of Central Avenue and Watkins Road last week. The investigation is ongoing.

Family members describe Leagans as bright, funny and a woman who loved movies. She was also a great writer, loved clothes and fashion and was extremely independent.