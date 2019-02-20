FLAGSTAFF (3TV/CBS 5) – A 32-year-old man from Flagstaff is facing charges after robbing a bank Tuesday night, according to the Flagstaff Police Department.
Flagstaff PD say Eric Smith arrived at a ONEAZ Credit Union Bank near Northern Arizona University around 5 p.m. and gave a bank teller a note requesting money.
The employee complied and Smith walked out with the money, police said. He didn't have a weapon, according to police.
The Flagstaff Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit received several tips and pictures of the robber.
Police located Smith and searched his home.
Evidence that connected Smith to the bank robbery was collected, according to police.
Smith was then booked into jail on charges of robbery and drug paraphernalia.
