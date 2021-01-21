PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are investigating a deadly-late night stabbing in Phoenix Wednesday night.
It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. at a home in the area of 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. Officers called to the scene found a man who had been stabbed in the abdomen. That man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Video from the scene showed a police helicopter circling the scene, spotlight shining down.
The Phoenix Police Department has not released details about the stabbing and what might have led up to it, but Sgt. Andy Williams said detectives believe their victim and the suspect knew each other.
Williams later identified the suspect as 30-year-old Jason Hernandez. Hernandez turned himself into police.
The investigation is ongoing.