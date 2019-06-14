PEORIA and SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police have arrested a man they say robbed four women at knifepoint at ATMs in Peoria and Surprise.
Matthew Morency, 26, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the area of 32nd Street and Southern Avenue in Mesa. The Peoria Police Department post his photo on its Facebook page Friday.
The first robbery happened the afternoon of Sunday, May 19 at the drive-through ATM at the Bank of America near 91st and Northern avenues.
According to police, Morency approached the victim and then pulled a knife and demanded money. The victim was not hurt, and police got surveillance video.
The second robbery happened about 11 hours later at the Chase Bank near 83rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road, again at a drive-through ATM.
“He demanded everything she had, she said no and then he reached into her vehicle to steal her purse,” according to the Peoria Police Department.
Police say Morency stabbed the woman's hand in the process. Again, he ran away, police said.
The third robbery happened the next night at the Bank of America at Grand Avenue and Bell Road in Surprise. Like the earlier incidents, police say he pulled a knife on a woman at the ATM and robbed her.
This time, the victim, who was not injured, saw him run to a vehicle. She gave investigators the license plate information.
The Surprise Bank of America was the scene of the last robbery a few days later on the night of Thursday, May 23.
“Morency approached the female victim as she had just conducted a withdrawal, displayed a large knife and then grabbed the money out of her hand,” police said. “He then ran away from the scene.”
The Peoria and Surprise police departments worked together to identify Morency as the suspect and track down the vehicle belonging to the license plate the third victim provided.
Morency is facing four counts each of armed robbery and aggravated assault and drug charges.
