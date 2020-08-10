PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested in Phoenix Monday morning after being accused of leaving a 6-month-old puppy with a rib fracture and neck laceration, police say.
Jose M. Beltran, 41, was arrested in the area of 39th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 9 p.m.
On August 8, the Phoenix Police Department joined the Arizona Humane Society in an ongoing animal cruelty investigation that started in June. Detectives were provided with a video that allegedly showed Beltran abusing the puppy.
Police and AHS officials went to the area of 39th Avenue and Buckeye Road later that day and found the puppy in the video. The animal's neck lacerations were visible.
The puppy was taken by AHS for medical care and evaluation. More injuries were discovered during the evaluation, including a broken rib and punctured tongue.
Animal Crime Detectives uncovered enough probable cause during the investigation to arrest Beltran. He faces an animal cruelty felony charge and a failure to provide medical treatment misdemeanor.
The puppy is expected to make a full recovery, police say. He remains in the care of AHS.