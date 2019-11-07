SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested four teens accused of a vandalism spree across three Valley cities where homes, cars and businesses were damaged with BB guns.
Surprise Police Sgt. Tim Klarkowski says 18-year-old Jeremy Watson and 19-year-old Justin Krause, along with two underage teens, caused thousands of dollars in damage during their 10-day spree across Phoenix, Glendale and Surprise.
Investigators say the incidents took place from Oct. 20 to Oct.29, and 14 criminal damage incidents happened where BB guns were used to shoot at several parked cars, homes, restaurants and convenience stores. The damage is estimated to be at least $20,000.
Phoenix police arrested the pair on Tuesday. They found pellet guns and airsoft pellets inside one of their homes and both admitted their involvement in the incidents, police say. They face drive-by shooting and criminal damage charges. The underage suspects also face vandalism charges. Their names and mug shots were not released because of their ages.