SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A second man has been arrested in connection with the death of Sasha Krause, a New Mexico woman who went missing and was later found dead in northern Arizona.
The 27-year-old Krause was reported missing from the Mennonite Community in Farmington, New Mexico in January. She was last seen picking up items from a church on Jan. 18. She was found dead in Coconino County nearly a month later.
On April 21, police made an arrest in the case. Mark Gooch, a 21-year-old airman, was taken into custody in connection with the homicide. Investigators believe that during the time Krause was missing, Gooch had traveled from the base, where he lives, to Farmington, New Mexico. Officials say more evidence gathered placed Gooch near Sunset Crater where Krause's body was eventually found, CCSO said.
Now, a second man has been arrested. Police say Gooch's brother, Samuel Gooch, was taken into custody Sunday in Surprise. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says Samuel was arrested after their investigation showed that he had allegedly made arrangements to pick up a gun that allegedly belonged to his brother. Detectives later recovered that gun from a home in Phoenix.
Samuel was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on charges of hindering prosecution and attempting to tamper with physical evidence in the ongoing investigation of the murder of Krause.