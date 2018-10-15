AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A boy was taken into custody Monday evening after police said he threatened his high school in Avondale to get out of class.
The arrest was made around 6 p.m. The suspect was found near Avondale Boulevard and Whyman Avenue.
The threat was made against La Joya Community High School, which caused the school to go on lockdown from 9 a.m. to around 1 p.m.
[ORIGINAL STORY: La Joya Community High School lockdown has been lifted]
The school was then released early and all after-school activities were canceled.
No weapons or guns were found on campus, police said.
Police said the suspect was a student at the school.
Detectives said the boy admitted to making the threat to cancel school.
There are no other suspects.
The school will start at the usual time on Tuesday.
