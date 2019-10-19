FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Flagstaff police have arrested a man they suspect set fire inside a Walmart this weekend.
He has been identified as Cody Yazzie.
Flagstaff police say just after 3 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a report of a fire inside a Walmart near Huntington Drive and Fourth Street.
When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke inside the store .
All Walmart staffers were evacuated from the store.
Investigators said store employees told officers that a man was seen leaving the clothing and fabric aisles, where the fire was started. He was also seen on surveillance camera.
Seconds after he was seen leaving those aisles, smoke was seen coming from that area of the store, followed by the sprinklers going off.
Police say the man, now believed to be Yazzie, also tried to a shoplift a shopping cart of camping items but was stopped by security. The man took off on foot.
Police tracked down Yazzie down a short time later in the area where he illegally camps.
Police say Yazzie has an active warrant out of Flagstaff City Court.
Yazzie has been charged with arson, five counts of endangerment, false information to law enforcement, possession of a narcotic drug, and promoting contraband into a correctional facility.
He was also booked on an unrelated warrant for the original charge of trespassing. He remains in custody on a $250,000 bond.
According to Flagstaff police, the store sustained severe fire and water damage and will be closed until further notice.