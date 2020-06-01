PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department announced Monday morning that 200 adults and 10 juveniles were arrested Sunday evening during the protests in downtown Phoenix.

The alleged crimes include rioting, unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct and disobeying the curfew. According to police, vehicles were also towed Sunday night.

No details on property damage or locations have been released yet. Police are continuing to investigate and process evidence.

If you have any information related to people involved in any crimes Sunday night, the Phoenix Police Department would like you to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.