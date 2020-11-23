PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police say they've arrested two men allegedly linked to a series of armed robberies in the Scottsdale and Phoenix areas.
Armondo Dangerfield and Lateyon Finley, both 27, were arrested on Monday.
Police say on Monday morning, they became aware of a car near 104th Street and Via Linda in Scottsdale that matched the description of a car spotted in prior armed robbery incidents around town.
When officers arrived to the neighborhood where the car was parked, they saw two men running out of a home. The men then got into the car and drove off.
As officers began to follow the vehicle, they learned that the suspects had allegedly entered that house through an open garage door, and held a man and an 85-year-old woman at gunpoint, demanding valuables. Police say the suspects took the valuables, then struck the male victim with the handgun before running out.
A police helicopter joined in the effort as officers on the ground continued to follow the suspects' car. Police say the car drove into an apartment complex near Northern and 19th avenues, and both suspects were seen running into an apartment.
Officers set up a perimeter around the complex, and a short time later, the suspects came out of the apartment and were taken into custody.
Police obtained a search warrant and officers searched the apartment. They say inside, they found evidence related to the crime, including a handgun.
Both suspects face charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault, as well as additional felony charges.
During an interview with detectives, police say the pair made statements connecting them to four other armed robberies. Police say that during those crimes, the suspects would enter the homes through an open garage door. Once inside, police say they would hold the victims at gunpoint and demand valuables.
Below is a list of crimes allegedly connected to the two suspects:
- Nov. 23,at 9:20 a.m.-near 10400 E. Mission Lane, Scottsdale
- Nov. 16 at 6:40 p.m.-near 5200 E. Cholla Street
- Nov. 17 at 5:00 p.m.-near 900 E. Hearn Road
- Nov. 18 at 8:40 a.m.- near 5100 E. Moreno Drive
- Nov. 18 at 8:50 a.m.-near 18200 N. 26th Street