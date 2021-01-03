PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police have arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting in a neighborhood Sunday morning.
Sgt. Amanda Gaines with the Peoria Police Department said 19-year-old David Sanchez was arrested after police found a man laying dead in the street when responding to reports of an argument outside a home near 87th and Northern avenues just before 10 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot and declared him dead at the scene. Gaines said police put up a perimeter and detained a few people for questioning. The street was locked down for several hours as officers continued their investigation.
Police were able to gather enough evidence to arrest Sanchez and he was booked into the Maricopa County Jail for one count of first-degree murder.
The victim's name has not been released.