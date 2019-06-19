SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Scottsdale Police Department on Wednesday said Arizona Cardinals defensive end Robert Nkemdiche was arrested in Scottsdale for speeding and driving on a suspended or revoked license.
According to police, Nkemdiche was stopped shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, in the area of Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard.
The officer who pulled him over said he clocked Nkemdiche doing 75 mph in a 45-mph zone.
The officer wrote in his report that Nkemdiche, who used his U.S. Passport identify himself, apologized and said he was on his way to practice.
When officers looked inside Nkemdiche's Corvette, they saw "a metal case, open, with a mirror-like finish on it ... that contained a white powdery residue."
The report says officers believed the substance to "be consistent with the appearance of cocaine" and the case "appeared consistent with drug paraphernalia."
Police said Nkemdiche told them the case was a wallet that "is with him in the bathroom whenever he gets ready, seeming to indicate the white powder is some kind of bathroom product."
Police did not field test the substance but did collect the case to have it analyzed.
Nkemdiche was cited for exceeding the speed limit by more than 20 mph and driving on a suspended license.
"We are aware of the June 6 incident involving Robert Nkemdiche," the Arizona Cardinals organization said in a written statement. "We have alerted the NFL office in accordance with the league's personal conduct policy and will comment further when appropriate."
The police report obtained by Arizona's Family notes that Nkemdiche was wanted on an "active warrant" issued by a Tempe court for a traffic violation that happened in March. The bond was $750.
While he was cited and released for the new charges, the Scottsdale police reports says he was held in custody on the warrant. He bonded out later in the morning.
Nkemdiche spent three years at the University of Mississippi before declaring early for the 2016 NFL Draft. He was picked 29th overall and has been with the Arizona Cardinals since.
He was signed to a four-year contract with a fifth-year team option.
[RELATED: Make or break season for Nkemdiche (July 25, 2018)]
(4) comments
If you think he looks manly, you should see his sisters! They got bigger dreadlocks!! [ohmy]
An overpaid National Felon League player arrested, say it ain’t so!
Another Steve Keim 1st draft pick that will render nothing for the Cardinals once again
I'm speechless
