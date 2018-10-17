PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − An argument between two men left one person hospitalized and the other on the run late Tuesday night.
Police say two men were arguing near 29th Avenue and Bell Road sometime after 10:30 p.m.
The argument turned violent and one of the men stabbed the other in the leg.
The suspect then fled the scene.
Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.
They say the suspect is known and lives nearby. It is unclear if they have made any arrests, however.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.