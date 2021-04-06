One person is in serious condition and two other are injured after a shooting in Phoenix Tuesday morning just before 5 a.m. near 12th Street and Madison Avenue. The suspect is still outstanding.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a suspect after three people were shot near 12th Avenue and Madison Street just before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus confirmed the shooting and said that three adults have been taken to the hospital with injuries. Justus says one person has serious injuries and two others have injuries that are not considered life-threatening. 

One victim is a woman and the other two are both are men ranging from late 20s to early 50s. 

12th Avenue and Madison shooting

Justus says during the investigation, officers learned that one victim was in an argument with the suspect and believes the shooting was an "intentional act." No gun has been found. Several facilities serving homeless people are located in the area where the shootings occurred, which is between the State Capitol and the heart of downtown.

The suspect is still outstanding. This is an ongoing investigation. 

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you