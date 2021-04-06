PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a suspect after three people were shot near 12th Avenue and Madison Street just before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus confirmed the shooting and said that three adults have been taken to the hospital with injuries. Justus says one person has serious injuries and two others have injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
One victim is a woman and the other two are both are men ranging from late 20s to early 50s.
Justus says during the investigation, officers learned that one victim was in an argument with the suspect and believes the shooting was an "intentional act." No gun has been found. Several facilities serving homeless people are located in the area where the shootings occurred, which is between the State Capitol and the heart of downtown.
The suspect is still outstanding. This is an ongoing investigation.