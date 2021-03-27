PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police and Silent Witness are looking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed multiple Jack in the Box locations in the Phoenix area multiple times in March.
The suspect is a Hispanic man, about 22-years-old, five feet and eight inches tall, 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was seen wearing a black hooded jacket, t-shirt and black pants. He was also wearing a mask at the time of the robberies.
According to Silent Witness, the suspect entered the restaurants, went up to the employees and demanded money from the register while threatening to shoot them if they did not cooperate.
If you have any information, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.