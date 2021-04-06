PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are on scene of a shooting that happened near 12th Avenue and Madison Street just before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus confirmed the shooting and said that three adults have been taken to the hospital with injuries. Justus says one person has serious injuries and two others have non-life-threatening injuries.
One victim is a woman and the other two are both are men ranging from late 20s to early 50s.
Justus says during the investigation, officers learned that one victim was in an argument with the suspect and believes the shooting was an "intentional act."
The suspect is still outstanding. This is an ongoing investigation.
