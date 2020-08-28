SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man broke into the Scottsdale Stadium on May 16 between 7:26 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. according to Scottsdale Police Department.
Police released surveillance video that shows a man entered the fenced field a the stadium near Osborn and Miller roads causing an estimate of about $3,000 in damage.
The man on video was seen throwing baseballs on the field and hanging out in the dugout. He allegedly broke into the club house and broke about three windows. He also reportedly took an extinguisher to the players' locker room.
According to a press released from police, the man is white, in his mid-20s, has medium build with blonde hair and has facial hair. He was seen on the surveillance video wearing a black shirt with light blue jeans and sandals.
Scottsdale Police is asking if anyone has any information to call them at 480-312-5000. Or if you want to be anonymous, call 480-948-6377 (W-I-T-N-E-S-S).