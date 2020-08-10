PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for the person who gunned down a man at a Phoenix apartment overnight.
Officers arrived at Crystal Pointe Apartments, which is in a neighborhood north of 32nd Street and Greenway Road, shortly before 2 a.m. Monday. They found a wounded man in the doorway of an apartment. He later died at the hospital.
The victim's name has not been released. Detectives are working to piece together the event leading up to the shooting. They have not put out any information about a suspect.
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department's Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).