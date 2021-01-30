PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pedestrian has died after a car hit them in a roadway near 37th Avenue and McDowell early Saturday morning.
The accident happened around 12:35 a.m. according to Phoenix Police Sergeant Mercedes Fortune.
A 50-year-old man was driving eastbound on McDowell when he hit a pedestrian. Phoenix fire pronounced the pedestrian dead on scene.
The driver stayed on scene and worked with the officers. Fortune says that impairment isn't believed to be a factor.
This is an ongoing investigation. Police are waiting to notify next of kin for the pedestrian before they release his name.