PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist has died after being by a car in Phoenix Sunday night near 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
A 39-year-old man was riding his motorcycle around 7 p.m. when when a car came from a private driveway to make a left turn onto Happy Valley Road. It collided with the motorcycle, according to Phoenix Police.
The driver of the car, a 76-year-old woman, was uninjured. The man from the motorcycle was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.
Investigators don't believe impairment or speed were factors, but the investigation is still ongoing.