PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Phoenix police say they've made arrests in the hit-and-run death of a Grand Canyon University student three years ago.
"The arrests were based on probable cause from forensic evidence, digital evidence, and witness testimony," the Phoenix Police Department said Thursday morning. Arizona's Family has reached out for more information.
Three years ago today – April 18, 2018 – Taylor White, 21, was jogging at night when a car ran a red light hit and him as he crossed a street in a crosswalk. White, who was studying to become an athletic trainer, was supposed to get married at the end of April 2018.
Investigators released photos and video of the car that hit White shortly after the wreck. "It's hard not to look at that and be angry," Sarah Tedeschi, White's fiancé, said at the time.
Arizona's Family will update this story as we more about the arrests from the Phoenix Police Department.