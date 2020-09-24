PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- These are tense times for police and community relations. Locally and nationally, we are seeing a lot of polarizing opinions and protests with continued violence against unarmed suspects of color and more ambush attacks on innocent police officers.
So how can we begin to constructively bring people together? Law enforcement and community leaders say we must find a way. The latest violent protests unfolding in Louisville, Kentucky, takes Glendale Police Commander Andre Anderson back six years to the civil unrest after the police shooting of 18 year- old Michael Brown. "It is tough right now. It's tough," Anderson said.
He left his post in Arizona in 2015 to step in as the interim police chief in Ferguson, Missouri for six months. "It was my job to get the police officers to understand the reason why people were protesting, because there was a reason," Anderson said.
We are seeing the same confrontations today drive an ever-deeper divide. "We're listening more now. We're listening more than we have in the past, and I think that's a good thing," Anderson said.
He says fear in the black community is real. He worries about the safety of his own children and grandchildren. "Things are getting better but we are seeing a relapse of some of the negative things, and that's sad," Anderson said.
Dr. William Crawford agrees. He's spent 33 years in law enforcement and nearly as much time in higher education, now teaching diversity in the U.S. criminal justice system at Northern Arizona University. "My greatest concern is that we will become too polarized to come together and find some common ground," Crawford said.
He and Anderson are taking part in an upcoming virtual panel on police & community relations to try and bridge the gap, hosted by NAU’s Justice Studies program.
"It's okay for us to disagree. We just need to be civil about it and have the conversations. And at the end of the day, I believe our society will be better as a result of having these difficult conversations," Crawford said.
Constructive conversations they hope will help our community start to heal. "There are many people today that don't remember the '60s," Crawford said. He says non-violence had the power to spark change then and believes protests must stay peaceful now to do the same. "We can't let all this other noise create distractions for the change that we want. That we restore that hope in our society. That we restore that hope in our community. That individuals can see that there is a path forward," Crawford said.
"Listen, I'm black, and I'm blue...," Anderson said. He says in addition to hiring better people and collaborating with local faith leaders, police must be more present on our streets and in our schools, listening, caring, working to restore the trust broken by the few who dishonored the badge.
"Getting police officers to work in a way in which the community doesn't see us there as an occupying force to arrest young people, but to teach them about the profession and carve out a relationship," Anderson said.
Both agree all the rhetoric and violence we're seeing play out right now has really been exacerbated by the pandemic. People are isolated at home with clickbait headlines on social media feeds triggering even more unrest.
They hope you'll join them for that upcoming virtual panel Saturday, October 3. The other speakers include Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone, and more local and national stakeholders, like Steven Casstevens, the president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
While it's an online forum, space is limited, so you're encouraged to pre-register, and can do so by clicking here.