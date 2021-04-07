TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona ranks in the top 10 states for pedestrian danger, according to analysis from the U.S. News & World Report. They ranked us seventh with 1,700 pedestrian deaths in the last decade. Crossing the street or riding your bike can turn into police lights, arrests, serious injuries even death. It happens all too often in the Valley with pedestrian fatalities showing an increase of 57% in a 10-year period.
"Pedestrians and bike riders are really the most vulnerable," said Margaret Herrera with Maricopa Associations of Government. MAG has launched the "See Me" campaign to save lives on the street. It'll educate pedestrian safety and enforce it with the help of several law enforcement agencies, including Tempe police. "Just this week, we had a collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle," said Tempe Police Detective Natalie Barela. Now, several agencies from across the Valley will up their enforcement in mid-April. "One crash, one fatality is too many for us," said Barela.
The goal is to get people to think. "To really watch out for everyone," said Herrera. It's in hopes that the next time you cross the street, it won't turn into a 911 call. "Get home safely," said Herrera.