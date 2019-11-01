PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association (PLEA) has decided not to have a vote of "No Confidence" against Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, the union president said late Friday.
Michael Britt London, president of PLEA, said in a statement that members will "will reserve their thoughts and feelings of Chief Williams’ recent decisions for discussion that will provoke change." He said the no confidence vote would "do nothing to remedy the current situation PLEA members face."
The motion comes after Williams' decision to fire three officers, each for their involvement in different situations.
First, Detective Clinton "Dave" Swick was fired after his social media posts were "flagged for being racist."
A second officer, Christopher Myers, was fired for his involvement in a controversial arrest of a Phoenix family back in May. Video of the incident was recorded on cellphone video and quickly went viral.
Finally, Sgt. Daniel Jones was terminated for an unknown reason. All Phoenix police said was that he was the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation.
Last week, PLEA released a video on its Facebook page stating that they have received "hundreds" of messages about the firings.
"We have received no less than … I don't know … 2-3 hundred emails, calls regarding this," Michael "Britt" London, president of PLEA said. "A vote of 'no confidence' is an extremely serious matter, and we do take it very seriously."
A vote of no confidence is generally a "statement vote," which means that those voting can officially express their collective opinion for the record. There are no actions taken or binding consequences resulting from such a vote.
Earlier this year, Mesa Police Chief Ramon Batista was the subject of a vote of 'no confidence.'
The Mesa Police Association said 95 percent of members who voted confirmed that they had no confidence in Batista. The votes included both civilians and sworn officers.
Batista did not heed calls from the MPA to step down.