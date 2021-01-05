PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association is raising money for an officer who was seriously hurt Friday morning when a wrong-way driver hit his patrol SUV head-on.

PLEA said the Phoenix officer's name is Chase McCance.

"He's still hospitalized," said Britt London, president of PLEA. "He still faces a few more surgeries, but most importantly, the doctors are predicting that he will survive this horrible, horrible auto accident he was involved in. "

The crash happened near Cactus Road and 26th Street.

Police said the wrong-way driver involved is 22-year-old Dylan Johnson, and he faces a DUI and aggravated assault charge.

London said the officer's family could use prayers and donations.

"Distraught and worried as anyone can expect," said London. "He's a young man, has a young family. I believe he has a toddler at home, and his wife is expecting her second child very soon."

He said people can donate to the McCance family here by typing in the officer's name.