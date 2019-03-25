PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The loss of a Phoenix police officer is still raw for the department.
Monday night, the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association held a fundraiser cookout to help Ofc. Paul Rutherford’s family.
“Everyone's in mourning right now,” said Britt London, PLEA president.
Veteran Ofc. Rutherford was killed in the line of duty four days ago.
“When these tragedies occur, we get a lot of input from the community. They want to do something for the officer's family. So this is a conduit for that,” said London.
The Garveys came out from Ahwatukee to donate to Rutherford’s family.
“As I said to so many people, I hate we have to be here today,” said Marge Garvey.
“I wish there was more people could do. They give everything, and we give a little,” said Bob Garvey.
Even the City of Phoenix’s new Mayor, Kate Gallego, paid a visit.
“It was a very important reminder of the risks our first responders take every day on behalf of the people of Phoenix,” said Gallego.
It was all to say "thank you" to the men and women in blue.
“We appreciate all they do for us. They put their lives on the line, firemen and police, every day, every minute. And that's why,” said Marge.
Rutherford's services will be held later this week, beginning with visitation on Wednesday and funeral on Thursday.
