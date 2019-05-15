PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley consulting firm wants to lure people of the film and TV industry to Arizona with a massive new development.
Ruben Arizpe with Scottsdale Consulting Group showed off plans Wednesday for a film and television campus on the outskirts of Peoria. There'd be room for up to 24 stages and even an amusement area for tourists.
[WATCH: Consultant wants to turn Peoria land into TV and movie studio]
"There are major studios and lots of production knocking on our door for timelines," Arizpe said.
Arizpe says Sony Pictures and Paramount are among the potential studios that'd be involved.
He says the project could break ground on the 130-acre campus as early as August, adding that he's also been looking at sites in Phoenix, Glendale and Goodyear.
"This is such close proximity to Los Angeles that the logistics make sense," Arizpe said.
Arizona filmmakers like Randy Murray say they'd welcome a new local film campus.
"Of course I want to be shooting in my home," Murray said. "I want to be close to my kids and my wife. That's what I want to be doing."
Wednesday, Murray was shooting in Georgia because of film incentives in that state.
"I think Arizona needs to have a strong film industry," Murray said. "We need to be competitive with states like New Mexico and Georgia."
And trying to wrangle some film incentives to go along with the new studios is all apart of the plan, according to Arizpe. Arizona lawmakers got rid of the state's film incentive program in 2011, and Arizpe says Scottsdale Consulting Group is working with a lobbyist to try and get some sort of incentives flowing once again.
However, it may be too soon to tell if Arizpe's dream in the desert will become a reality.
City of Peoria officials says they haven't had talks with Arizpe since February, and they've yet to see any concrete plans. Arizpe is also still looking for investors.
Meanwhile, the state's film offices are viewing the project with cautious optimism.
"We welcome the opportunity to help increase the economic impact of film and digital media in Arizona," said Matthew Earl Jones, director of the Arizona Commerce Authority Film and Digital Media Program. "We look forward to learning more about the progress of the project."
