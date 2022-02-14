GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Now that the Super Bowl is over, Arizona has something to look forward to! Super Bowl LVII is set for Sunday, February 12, 2023, right here in the Valley. With the big game will come a big boost in business and revenue for the state's economy. The Super Bowl torch was officially passed on to Arizona during a press conference in Los Angeles Monday morning for next year’s big game at State Farm Stadium.

“If you want to think about these events like a postcard from Arizona for the rest of the country,” the vice president of communications at the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Annie Vogt, said.

This will be the fourth Super Bowl Arizona has hosted. The first was in 1996, and the most recent was in 2015. “It’s huge for the economy,” Vogt said.

Seven years ago, the Super Bowl was the largest economic impact of any event held in Arizona. More than 121,000 visitors came to the state, generating nearly $720 million that week alone.

“These are dollars that are coming here and staying here that will benefit them long-term,” Vogt said.

The Arizona Chamber of Commerce anticipates next year's numbers will be even bigger, especially with the WM Phoenix Open scheduled for the same week.

“Combined, it puts Arizona’s first-quarter season on a level that few states can match,” Vogt said. “The restaurants and hotels, every industry is benefiting from it.”

The state has also grown a lot since some have been here last. More than 18,000 businesses have been added since 2015 through 2020. The Glendale Chamber of Commerce says fans will be in for a pleasant surprise.

“Those who came to the Super Bowl back when it was here last time won't really recognize the area. We've had so much growth and development in the west gate area, which is where the stadium is. There's more coming. Crystal Lagoons will be done, so it's transforming and changing the skyline in and around the stadium,” Robert Heidt, the President and CEO of the Glendale Chamber of Commerce, said.

The owner of the Arizona Cardinals says they have put over $150 million in upgrades and renovations in State Farm Stadium since 2015. There will be job and volunteer opportunities for the big game. For more details, click here.