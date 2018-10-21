PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--People spend lots of time and money to plant and grow a fresh peach or apple tree in their yard, only to discover that the tree will never make fruit. Unfortunately, many of the nurseries here in Phoenix sell fruit trees that are not climate appropriate for the Valley's low desert.
Through the Urban Farm Fruit Tree Education Program that runs every fall, we have been able to share with thousands of people how to successfully grow their own fruit. Why? Because there is nothing better than picking your own fresh peach, apricot, orange or apple right off of the tree.
The two things you need to know that will put your fruit tree miles ahead of the rest, is to learn about root stock and chill hours. These days, most fruit trees are grafted, which means means that the grower uses a 'root stock' that does well in a particular climate (like the desert) and then grafts the 'fruiting stock' onto it. When you get root stocks that are great for an area, like the desert, the roots will thrive and give the fruiting stock an amazing boost.
Picking the correct root stock is of utmost importance. They are different for each fruit, as citrus rootstock won't work with apple fruiting wood. Make sure to do your research by variety, so that you are getting roots that thrive here.
It's also important to learn about chill hours. Many fruit trees require a certain number of hours under 39 degrees in order for the tree to physiologically make fruit. It is generally accepted that in Maricopa county we get on average of 350 hours of chill each winter. Deciduous trees (apples, peaches, apricots, and plums) are varieties that grow and produce very well here in the desert and it's essential to purchase the varieties that require less than 350 hours of chill. If you were to plant a peach tree that required 800 hours of chill, it would never make fruit here in the desert.
The truth of the matter is that there are many things that lead to your success as a fruit tree grower. The two above factors will set you miles ahead in your journey. Learning and practice are really what is required for the ultimate neighbor peach envy. At the Urban Farm Fruit Tree Program, we offer online and in-person classes that walk you through step by step to your fruit tree victory. Please visit UrbanFruitTrees.org to sign up for the two anchor classes, called "So You Want To Grow a Fruit Tree" and "3 Ways to Kill Your Fruit Trees". Both of these classes are designed to jump start your urban orchard. For more information, visit theurbanfarm.org.
