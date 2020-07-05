SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An airplane made an emergency landing in the middle of a busy road in Sedona Sunday early afternoon.
Officials with the FAA say a single-engine Beechcraft Musketeer lost engine power after departing from Sedona Airport and the pilot made an emergency landing on Highway 89A around 10:30 a.m.
According to Sedona Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Dominguez, the plane began to have issues right after it got in the air. The pilot decided he needed to put the plane down and lined up for an emergency landing on SR 89A.
Dominguez says the airplane was coming from east to west over SR 89A when it touched down around Oak Creek Boulevard.
It bounced over some cars that were on the road at the time, barely missing them, then touched down a second time near Mountain Shadows Drive. It came to a stop in front of the Hampton Inn.
No cars were hit during the crash landing. The two people on board the plane appeared unhurt and got out of the aircraft on their own. They were taken to a hospital for evaluation, says Dominguez.
The aircraft suffered some damage and was removed from the roadway. The FAA will investigate this incident.